Bears say quarterback Trubisky has right shoulder injury

November 19, 2018 10:20 pm
 
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears say quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hurt his right shoulder in their victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Coach Matt Nagy did not mention the injury after the game or when he met with reporters on Monday. But the Bears later said Trubisky would not have participated had they practiced. They were required by NFL rules to release a hypothetical injury report because they play Thursday at Detroit.

Though it was not clear exactly when the injury occurred, Trubisky seemed in pain following a 5-yard run late in the Bears’ 25-20 victory. He slid and took a late hit to the left shoulder from Harrison Smith. That drove his throwing shoulder into the ground.

Trubisky threw one more pass and finished the game.

