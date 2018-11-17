Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bello, No. 25 Minnesota women rally, beat San Diego 53-48

November 17, 2018 11:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Taiye Bello had 13 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, and a career-high 18 rebounds to help No. 25 Minnesota beat San Diego 53-48 on Saturday night.

Kenisha Bell added 21 points but made just 6 of 23 from the field and 9 of 17 from the free throw line. Jasmine Brunson scored all of her eight points in the fourth quarter for Minnesota (3-0).

Bello scored six points during a 15-2 run to open the fourth quarter that gave the Golden Gophers their first lead since early in the second quarter. Bello made back-to-back layups and then Bell converted a 3-point play to cap the spurt and make it 44-38 with 3:38 to play.

Minnesota made 9-of-14 free throws from there to seal it.

Advertisement

Sydney Shepard scored 14 points and Leticia Soares added 12 for San Diego (1-2). The Toreros, who led 36-29 at the end of the third quarter, shot just 4 of 17 from the field in the fourth.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team