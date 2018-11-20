Listen Live Sports

Belmont uses 30-3 run to seal Trevecca Nazarene’s fate

November 20, 2018 11:09 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Hopkins and Nick Muszynski each scored 16 points and Belmont earned a 104-50 win against Trevecca Nazarene on Tuesday night.

Belmont closed the first half on a 30-3 run and led 53-20 at halftime. The Bruins held the Trojans without a field goal for a 10-minute stretch from the end of the first half into the second half.

A 3-pointer by freshman Adam Kunkel made it 82-30 with 10:39 remaining. All 13 Bruins scored, with no player seeing more than 23 minutes of action. Senior All-America candidate Dylan Windler had 12 points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes.

Belmont has reached the century mark in three of its last five home games, all victories. Belmont is 107-8 in its last 115 home games dating to 2010.

Austin Willis led the Division II-member Bulldogs with 14 points.

