Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Belmont wins season opener, beats Illinois State 100-89

November 10, 2018 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Caleb Hollander scored 21 points, Dylan Windler added 20 and Belmont rolled in its season opener with a 100-89 victory over Illinois State on Saturday night.

Hollander, a 6-8 freshman forward from Nashville, was 8 of 15 from the floor with four 3-pointers. Windler, the preseason Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, was 7-of-13 shooting. Nick Muszynski added 18 points and Kevin McClain 14 for Belmont. Grayson Murphy had 13 points and 10 assists.

Phil Fayne scored 23 points for Illinois State (1-1). Zach Copeland made four 3s and finished with 14 points.

The game was tied 40-40 with six minutes left in the first half. The Bruins closed on a 22-6 run for a 62-46 halftime advantage and held a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Windler scored seven points and Hollander had five during the stretch.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline