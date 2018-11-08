Listen Live Sports

Bethune-Cookman wins 28-25 in double overtime

November 8, 2018 11:59 pm
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Uriel Hernandez kicked two overtime field goals before Tydarius Peters blocked Jonathan DeLucca’s field-goal attempt and Bethune-Cookman defeated North Carolina Central 28-25 in double overtime on Thursday night.

Hernandez kicked a 39-yard field goal to send the game into a second overtime where he booted a 21-yarder to give the Wildcats (6-5, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) the lead.

The Wildcats actually blocked NCCU’s final kick twice but the first block was nullified with a timeout. But Peters then broke through with the winning block.

It was the third time in four years that the Eagles (4-5, 2-3) had defeated the Eagles on the final play.

David Israel threw a 19-yard touchdown pass Keavon Mitchell to tie the game with under a minute to go in regulation, capping a nine-play, 73-yard drive for the Wildcats and completing a comeback from a 16-2 second-quarter deficit. Jimmie Robinson started the rally with a 100-yard kickoff with 10 minutes left in the first half.

Isaiah Totten rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns for NCCU.

