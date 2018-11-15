Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Big plays help Northwestern St. beat Stephen F. Austin 35-23

November 15, 2018 11:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Shelton Eppler threw two touchdown passes to Jaylen Watson and Myles Ward had a 94-yard kickoff return for a score to help Northwestern State beat Stephen F. Austin 35-23 on Thursday night.

Eppler was 20-of-31 passing for 295 yards with three first-half interceptions and Watson finished with four receptions for 123 yards. Jared West had 20 carries for 98 yards and a score and Stadford Anderson added 88 yards rushing and a touchdown for Northwestern State (5-6, 4-5 Southland Conference).

Anderson’s 1-yard TD run gave the Demons a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter but Tamrick Pace scored on a 71-yard catch-and-run 43 seconds later and Storm Ruiz kick field goals of 22 and 32 yards in the final 1:12 of the half to give Stephen F. Austin a nine-point lead at the break.

Ward returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a score before Watson’s 20-yard TD reception midway through the third quarter capped a seven-play, 97-yard drive and made it 21-16. Watson added a 75-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Foster Sawyer completed 30 of 50 passes for 325 yards and a score for the Lumberjacks (2-8, 2-7), who closed their season with three consecutive losses.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized