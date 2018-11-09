Big Ten Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Notre Dame 1 1 0 0 3 2 2 4 3 1 Ohio St. 1 1 0 0 3 2 2 4 3 1 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 1 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 2 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 3 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1

___

Friday’s Games

Ohio St. at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Michigan St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Colgate, 4 p.m.

Penn St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Michigan St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 16

Michigan at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Michigan at Penn St., TBA

Notre Dame at Michigan St., TBA

