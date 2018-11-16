Listen Live Sports

Big Ten Glance

November 16, 2018 2:16 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Notre Dame 2 2 0 0 6 9 6 5 4 1
Ohio St. 1 1 0 0 3 2 2 6 3 1
Michigan 1 1 0 0 3 4 7 5 4 0
Wisconsin 1 1 0 0 3 5 4 5 5 0
Minnesota 1 1 0 0 3 4 5 2 4 1
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 1 0
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 0

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

Michigan at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 23

Penn St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 24

Wisconsin at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

