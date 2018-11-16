Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Notre Dame
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|9
|6
|5
|4
|1
|Ohio St.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|3
|1
|Michigan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|7
|5
|4
|0
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|4
|5
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5
|2
|4
|1
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
___
Michigan at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 5 p.m.
Michigan at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 8 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
