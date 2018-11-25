Listen Live Sports

Big Ten Glance

November 25, 2018
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Notre Dame 4 2 0 0 12 14 8 7 4 1
Ohio St. 4 2 0 0 12 17 9 9 4 1
Michigan 2 2 2 1 9 19 21 6 5 2
Minnesota 2 2 0 0 6 13 11 4 6 1
Penn St. 2 2 0 0 6 17 20 10 3 0
Wisconsin 1 3 2 1 6 9 14 5 7 2
Michigan St. 1 3 0 0 3 8 14 5 7 0

Friday’s Games

Penn St. 4, Ohio St. 3

Minnesota 7, Michigan St. 2

Wisconsin 1, Michigan 1, OT

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin 2, Michigan 2, OT

Ohio St. 5, Penn St. 2

Harvard 4, Cornell 1

Tuesday’s Game

N. Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 30

Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

RPI at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

RPI at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

