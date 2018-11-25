Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Notre Dame
|4
|2
|0
|0
|12
|14
|8
|7
|4
|1
|Ohio St.
|4
|2
|0
|0
|12
|17
|9
|9
|4
|1
|Michigan
|2
|2
|2
|1
|9
|19
|21
|6
|5
|2
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|13
|11
|4
|6
|1
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|17
|20
|10
|3
|0
|Wisconsin
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6
|9
|14
|5
|7
|2
|Michigan St.
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|8
|14
|5
|7
|0
Penn St. 4, Ohio St. 3
Minnesota 7, Michigan St. 2
Wisconsin 1, Michigan 1, OT
Wisconsin 2, Michigan 2, OT
Ohio St. 5, Penn St. 2
Harvard 4, Cornell 1
N. Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
RPI at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
RPI at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
