Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bilas: College basketball players will one day be paid

November 13, 2018 12:17 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

College basketball analyst Jay Bilas believes players will eventually be paid, and tells PodcastOne Sports Now that he’s not sure top players will forgo a year on the big stage in college to play in the NBA’s developmental league.

Bilas joins co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg to discuss the opening of the college season and what he sees as the outlook for college basketball in the future. Bilas said once players start getting money for their likenesses and images, it won’t be long before there will be good paydays in college.

Bilas also said a NBA proposal to pay top players up to $125,000 a year to play in the NBA G League may not be all that attractive for players who want to star in the college game for a year before drawing a big payday in the NBA.

AP pro football writer Barry Wilner also joins the show to talk about which teams may have given up for the season in the NFL, and concerns about the turf in Mexico City for what may be the best Monday night game of the year between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

There’s also some food talk, and 6-year-old Aubree Dahlberg makes a guest appearance to preview her big championship game with the Rock Stars soccer team in Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1975: Senate report charges US involvement in assassination plots