Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bill would require November game between Longhorns-Aggies

November 28, 2018 2:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A state lawmaker has filed a bill that would require Texas A&M and Texas to resume their storied football rivalry during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

State Rep. Lyle Larson on Tuesday filed the bill for the 2019 session. Lawmakers convene Jan. 8.

Larson, a Republican from San Antonio who went to Texas A&M, says he misses the Thanksgiving-time match-up, which had endured for nearly a century. His proposal would require an annual nonconference game on the fourth Thursday, Friday or Saturday of November. The teams last met Thanksgiving Day 2011 in College Station. Texas beat the Aggies 27-25.

A&M the following year left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Larson would like the game to resume in 2019.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
12|5 Border Management Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia