Bills-Dolphins Capsule Preview

November 29, 2018 11:23 am
 
BUFFALO (4-7) at MIAMI (5-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Dolphins by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Buffalo 5-6, Miami 6-5

SERIES RECORD – Dolphins lead 60-47-1

LAST MEETING – Bills beat Dolphins 22-16, Dec. 31, 2017

LAST WEEK — Bills beat Jaguars 24-21; Dolphins lost at Colts 27-24

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bills No. 25, Dolphins No. 21

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (17), PASS (31).

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (15), PASS (1).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28) RUSH (20), PASS (27).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (29), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Bills swept Miami last year. … Dolphins are plus-6 in turnover differential, and Bills are minus-5. … RB LeSean McCoy has seven TDs in seven games against Miami. … First-round draft pick Josh Allen set Bills record for quarterbacks last week with 99 yards rushing. He leads team with four TDs rushing. He’s 3-3 as starter. … Bills have topped 300 yards offense in past two games after failing to do so in first six. … Bills have passer rating of 58.9, worst in NFL. … Buffalo has been outscored by 111 points, third worst in NFL. … Bills are averaging 4.6 yards on first down, last in league. … Bills’ defense has 28 sacks, 11 more than last year. … In their six losses, Bills have been outscored 141-9 in first half. … Dolphins have been outgained by 928 yards, third worst in league. … QB Ryan Tannehill ranks 15th with passer rating of 97.2, which would be career high. Has won his past seven home starts. … Dolphins have scored touchdowns on nine of 22 red-zone possessions, second-worst average in league. … Miami ranks second with 17 interceptions. Xavien Howard is tied for second in league with five, and has nine in his past 16 games. … Blocked punt last week was 12th for Dolphins since 2011, most in NFL. … Fantasy tip: Frank Gore rushed for 130 yards last time he faced Bills — last December with Colts — and is averaging 4.5 yards per carry this season. And Bills gave up season-worst 226 yards rushing last week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

