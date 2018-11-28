Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bills DT Phillips will bring hard feelings back to Miami

November 28, 2018 7:46 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is not waiting to tee off on his former team, the Miami Dolphins.

Phillips was released by the Dolphins during Week 5. He said Wednesday he’s glad to be gone, and fired up about returning to Miami when the AFC East rivals meet Sunday.

“Most people that leave Miami, that’s really when their career gets started,” Phillips told the media in Buffalo after practice. “Things have definitely turned around since I’ve been here. Fans love me. My teammates love me.”

Phillips didn’t identify specific targets of his hard feelings toward the Dolphins, but didn’t try to hide his lingering bitterness.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

“Whoever has something coming to them is going to get it on Sunday,” he said.

When asked about the need to maintain focus and professionalism, Phillips said, “I don’t care anything about professionalism, to be completely honest with you, going into this game. Everything’s going to be handled in between the sidelines. Once we’re inside those white lines, anything goes.”

He had a zinger for the Dolphins’ market, too.

“There are going to be more Bills fans than Miami fans there,” he said.

Drafted in the second round in 2015 by Miami, Phillips developed a reputation as an inconsistent underachiever. He was released two days after his angry sideline outburst when he came out of a lopsided loss at New England.

The Bills quickly claimed him. He has made 11 tackles in seven games as a reserve for them.

        Congress passes 2-week CR, postponing shutdown

“He’s getting an opportunity to play,” said Miami coach Adam Gase, speaking before he learned of Phillips’ comments. “He’s with a good group, and that defense is playing well.”

___

AP Sports Writer John Wawrow in Buffalo, New York, contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|6 Foundations of Proposal Management -...
12|7 2018 General Officer/Flag Officer (PED)...
12|7 Power Breakfast: Creating a Culture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor