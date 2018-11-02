Listen Live Sports

Bills quarterback Derek Anderson questionable for Bears

November 2, 2018 4:09 pm
 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Derek Anderson is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears after missing practice all week because of to a concussion.

If Anderson cannot play, Nathan Peterman will start.

Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is also questionable and not expected to play. He, too, missed practice this week because of a concussion.

Starting quarterback Josh Allen returned to practice on a limited basis Friday for the first time since injuring an elbow in Week 6 against Houston. He is out for Sunday’s game.

Defensive end Trent Murphy (knee) is out.

Buffalo (2-6) is home against Chicago (4-3).

