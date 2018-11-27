Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bills shuffle punters by signing Darr, releasing Schmidt

November 27, 2018 4:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are shuffling punters by signing Matt Darr and releasing Colton Schmidt for the second time in three months.

Darr has not played since spending the 2015 and ’16 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He averaged 47.6 yards per punt in 2015, and was selected to the all-rookie team.

Schmidt struggled during three games in which he averaged 42.3 yards per punt, and was particularly inconsistent in a 24-21 win against Jacksonville last weekend. Schmidt spent the previous four seasons with the Bills before being released after Buffalo claimed rookie Corey Bojorquez off waivers in September.

The Bills re-signed Schmidt last month after Bojorquez hurt his shoulder and was placed on injured reserve.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Buffalo is 4-7 and travels to play at Miami on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Security Cooperation Management...
12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia