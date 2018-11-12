Listen Live Sports

Binghamton beats Division III Misericordia 107-64

November 12, 2018 9:35 pm
 
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Sam Sessoms six Binghamton players, including all five starters, in double-figures with 18 points and Binghamton beat Division III Misericordia 107-64 on Monday night.

Sessoms scored 15 points in the first half to help Binghamton build a 54-41 halftime lead. The Bearcats shot 58.8 percent in the half, including 7 of 12 3-pointers. Six different Binghamton players made a 3-pointer in the half.

Chancellor Barnard added 15 points, Richard Caldwell Jr. had 13, J.C. Show 12 and Caleb Stewart 10 for Binghamton (1-2). Albert Odero came off the bench and scored 12. The Bearcats were 14 of 26 from distance — with makes from eight different players.

Misericordia made the first basket of the game and tied it at 11, but Binghamton took a 10-point lead after 11 minutes and mostly led by double-figures the rest of the half. The Cougars finished at 34-percent shooting.

