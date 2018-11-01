Blackhawks-Canucks Sums

Chicago 1 1 0—2 Vancouver 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Chicago, Saad 3 (Kunitz, Anisimov), 6:56. 2, Vancouver, Virtanen 4, 15:33. Penalties_Roussel, VAN, (high sticking), 2:15; Seabrook, CHI, (interference), 7:05; Del Zotto, VAN, (cross checking), 19:25.

Second Period_3, Chicago, Toews 7 (Gustafsson, Johnson), 1:05 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Virtanen 5 (Granlund, Gudbranson), 12:24. Penalties_Seabrook, CHI, (tripping), 8:20.

Third Period_5, Vancouver, Gaunce 1, 9:23. 6, Vancouver, Roussel 2 (Gaunce, Biega), 16:33. Penalties_Gustafsson, CHI, (hooking), 1:56.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 9-10-7_26. Vancouver 6-8-14_28.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 3-3-0 (28 shots-24 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 5-3-0 (26-24).

A_16,955 (18,910). T_2:32.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Trent Knorr.

