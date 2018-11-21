Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blackhawks-Capitals Sum

November 21, 2018 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago 0 1 1—2
Washington 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Washington, Wilson 2 (Backstrom, Ovechkin), 0:54. 2, Washington, Burakovsky 3 (Vrana, Niskanen), 6:36 (pp).

Second Period_3, Washington, Kempny 1 (Vrana, Eller), 9:28. 4, Chicago, Saad 7 (Toews, Keith), 11:37.

Third Period_5, Chicago, Gustafsson 2 (Schmaltz, Anisimov), 5:23. 6, Washington, Smith-Pelly 4 (Boyd, Carlson), 7:12.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 14-10-15_39. Washington 12-9-6_27.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 3; Washington 1 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 5-7-1 (27 shots-23 saves). Washington, Holtby 7-5-2 (39-37).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:30.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons