Blackhawks-Flames Sum

November 4, 2018 1:16 am
 
Chicago 2 1 0—3
Calgary 1 1 3—5

First Period_1, Calgary, Monahan 7 (Gaudreau, Lindholm), 4:46 (pp). 2, Chicago, Toews 8 (Seabrook, Kane), 13:57 (pp). 3, Chicago, Rutta 1 (Fortin, Martinsen), 19:33.

Second Period_4, Chicago, Saad 4 (Jokiharju, DeBrincat), 12:41. 5, Calgary, Tkachuk 6 (Backlund, Hamonic), 18:26.

Third Period_6, Calgary, Monahan 8 (Lindholm, Gaudreau), 13:59. 7, Calgary, Frolik 7 (Bennett), 15:05. 8, Calgary, Backlund 3 (Lindholm), 19:01 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Chicago 5-6-4_15. Calgary 9-12-20_41.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 4; Calgary 1 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 3-4-0 (40 shots-36 saves). Calgary, Rittich 4-1-0 (15-12).

A_18,143 (19,289). T_2:25.

Referees_Tim Peel, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Kory Nagy.

