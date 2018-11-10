Blackhawks-Flyers Sum

Chicago 0 0 0—0 Philadelphia 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Giroux 7, 14:56.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Couturier 6 (Giroux), 9:12.

Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Couturier 7 (Giroux, Provorov), 4:18. 4, Philadelphia, Patrick 5 (Couturier), 18:59.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 13-8-12_33. Philadelphia 10-11-4_25.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 4; Philadelphia 0 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 3-6-0 (24 shots-21 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 6-5-0 (33-33).

A_19,355 (19,543). T_2:25.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Matt MacPherson.

