Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blackhawks-Hurricanes Sum

November 12, 2018 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago 1 1 0 0—2
Carolina 0 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Chicago, Toews 9 (Jokiharju, Kane), 9:07.

Second Period_2, Chicago, DeBrincat 9 (Kampf, Kahun), 10:49. 3, Carolina, Teravainen 4 (Aho), 14:07 (pp). 4, Carolina, Ferland 9 (Svechnikov), 15:13 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_5, Carolina, Aho 5 (Faulk, Svechnikov), 1:16.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Chicago 12-16-7_35. Carolina 11-18-8-3_40.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 0; Carolina 2 of 2.

Goalies_Chicago, Ward 3-2-4 (40 shots-37 saves). Carolina, Darling 2-2-1 (35-33).

A_11,221 (18,680). Referees_Marc Joannette, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation