Blackhawks-Hurricanes Sums

Chicago 1 1 0 0—2 Carolina 0 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Chicago, Toews 9 (Jokiharju, Kane), 9:07. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Chicago, DeBrincat 9 (Kampf, Kahun), 10:49. 3, Carolina, Teravainen 4 (Aho), 14:07 (pp). 4, Carolina, Ferland 9 (Svechnikov), 15:13 (pp). Penalties_Seabrook, CHI, (delay of game), 14:04; Jokiharju, CHI, (slashing), 14:47.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Seabrook, CHI, (boarding), 10:02; Martinook, CAR, (roughing), 10:02.

Overtime_5, Carolina, Aho 5 (Faulk, Svechnikov), 1:16. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 12-16-7_35. Carolina 11-18-8-3_40.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 0; Carolina 2 of 2.

Goalies_Chicago, Ward 3-2-4 (40 shots-37 saves). Carolina, Darling 2-2-1 (35-33).

A_11,221 (18,680). Referees_Marc Joannette, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Mark Shewchyk.

