Blackhawks-Jets Sums

Chicago 2 1 2—5 Winnipeg 2 2 2—6

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Laine 20 (Trouba, Scheifele), 1:43. 2, Chicago, Kruger 3 (Anisimov, Martinsen), 3:03. 3, Winnipeg, Ehlers 6 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 3:52. 4, Chicago, Hayden 2 (Gustafsson, Kampf), 8:10. Penalties_Forsling, CHI, (holding), 11:04; Trouba, WPG, (tripping), 17:34.

Second Period_5, Winnipeg, Ehlers 7 (Schilling, Wheeler), 1:01. 6, Winnipeg, Trouba 2 (Wheeler, Scheifele), 1:46. 7, Chicago, Rutta 2 (Kampf), 9:31. Penalties_Winnipeg bench, served by Perreault (too many men on the ice), 6:55; Chicago bench, served by Perlini (too many men on the ice), 13:49.

Third Period_8, Winnipeg, Laine 21, 1:18 (pp). 9, Winnipeg, Ehlers 8, 9:45. 10, Chicago, Kahun 3 (Hayden), 13:10. 11, Chicago, Anisimov 4 (DeBrincat, Kane), 17:08. Penalties_Keith, CHI, (slashing), 0:21.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 13-5-13_31. Winnipeg 15-12-6_33.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 5-10-1 (33 shots-27 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 10-7-1 (31-26).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:21.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Lonnie Cameron.

