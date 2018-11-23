Blackhawks-Lightning Sum

Listen Live Sports

November 23, 2018 10:31 pm
 
Chicago 1 1 0—2
Tampa Bay 4 0 0—4

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, T.Johnson 8 (Cernak, Kucherov), 0:29. 2, Tampa Bay, T.Johnson 9 (Point, Kucherov), 7:15. 3, Tampa Bay, Point 15 (Cernak, Kucherov), 10:05. 4, Chicago, Anisimov 3 (Schmaltz, DeBrincat), 11:10. 5, Tampa Bay, Callahan 3 (McDonagh), 14:52.

Second Period_6, Chicago, Toews 11 (Keith), 18:49.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 11-7-14_32. Tampa Bay 19-6-4_29.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 5-8-1 (29 shots-25 saves). Tampa Bay, Domingue 7-3-0 (32-30).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:20.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Jonny Murray.

