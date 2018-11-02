Listen Live Sports

Blackhawks-Oilers Sum

November 2, 2018 12:05 am
 
Chicago 0 0 0—0
Edmonton 0 2 2—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Edmonton, Caggiula 3 (Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid), 0:18. 2, Edmonton, Garrison 1 (Rieder), 19:23 (pp).

Third Period_3, Edmonton, Caggiula 4 (Benning, Khaira), 6:49 (sh). 4, Edmonton, Chiasson 5 (Rieder, Draisaitl), 10:38.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 15-16-9_40. Edmonton 8-9-12_29.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 3; Edmonton 1 of 4.

Goalies_Chicago, Ward 3-2-3 (29 shots-25 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 2-0-0 (40-40).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:26.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Furman South. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Kory Nagy.

