Blackhawks-Oilers Sum

|Chicago
|0
|0
|0—0
|Edmonton
|0
|2
|2—4
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Edmonton, Caggiula 3 (Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid), 0:18. 2, Edmonton, Garrison 1 (Rieder), 19:23 (pp).
Third Period_3, Edmonton, Caggiula 4 (Benning, Khaira), 6:49 (sh). 4, Edmonton, Chiasson 5 (Rieder, Draisaitl), 10:38.
Shots on Goal_Chicago 15-16-9_40. Edmonton 8-9-12_29.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 3; Edmonton 1 of 4.
Goalies_Chicago, Ward 3-2-3 (29 shots-25 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 2-0-0 (40-40).
A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:26.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Furman South. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Kory Nagy.
