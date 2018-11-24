Blackhawks-Panthers Sum

Chicago 0 2 2 1—5 Florida 2 2 0 0—4

First Period_1, Florida, Hoffman 11 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 5:48 (pp). 2, Florida, McCann 3 (Kiselevich, Sceviour), 13:40.

Second Period_3, Chicago, Kampf 3 (Kahun, Forsling), 0:49. 4, Chicago, Kane 13 (Forsling, Saad), 5:34. 5, Florida, Ekblad 4 (Dadonov, Hoffman), 8:08. 6, Florida, Vatrano 7 (Huberdeau, Bjugstad), 11:30.

Third Period_7, Chicago, Fortin 3, 9:52 (sh). 8, Chicago, DeBrincat 10 (Kane, Saad), 19:58.

Overtime_9, Chicago, Gustafsson 3 (Schmaltz, Kampf), 2:32.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 9-10-18-4_41. Florida 16-18-4_38.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 2; Florida 1 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Ward 3-2-4 (38 shots-34 saves). Florida, Reimer 3-5-2 (41-36).

A_14,283 (19,250). Referees_Jean Hebert, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Pierre Racicot.

