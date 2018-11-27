Blevins’ late dunk helps Montana St. hold off North Dakota

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Keljin Blevins scooped up a loose ball, ran the length of the floor and slammed home a dunk in the final seconds to give Montana State enough cushion to hold off North Dakota 81-76 on Tuesday night and halt a four-game skid.

Blevins made a layup with 1:00 remaining for a 74-69 lead. Harald Frey knocked the ball away from the Hawks on the next possession and Blevins ran the floor for a 76-69 lead.

North Dakota did not fold as Cortez Seales drilled a 3-pointer and followed that with two free throws to close to 78-76 with 16 seconds left. Tyler Hall, who has now surpassed 2,000 points in his career, made three straight free throws to close out the scoring and seal the win for the Bobcats (2-6).

Blevins had 18 points to lead five players in double figures. Devin Kirby, Ladan Ricketts and Hall all finished with 14 points. Frey chipped in 13. Kirby had a double-double with 10 rebounds, Hall had six assists and Frey finished with five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Advertisement

Billy Brown had 17 and Bentiu Panoam added 15 for North Dakota (4-3).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.