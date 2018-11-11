Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Bombers advance to CFL West final, beating Roughriders

November 11, 2018 7:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Andrew Harris scored on a 1-yard run with 2:36 to go and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers held on to beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 23-18 on Sunday in the West Division semifinal.

Winnipeg will travel to Calgary next week to face the Stampeders in the West final.

Harris had 153 yards on 19 carries, and Matt Nichols threw a touchdown pass to Drew Wolitarsky.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Sioux City commissioned in Maryland

Today in History

1863: Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address