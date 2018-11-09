Blue Jackets-Capitals Sum

Columbus 1 0 1—2 Washington 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 2 (Foligno, Wennberg), 17:16 (pp).

Second Period_2, Washington, Niskanen 3 (Kuznetsov, Backstrom), 7:53 (pp).

Third Period_3, Columbus, Duclair 7 (Panarin, Werenski), 5:09 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-16-11_36. Washington 15-10-9_34.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 2 of 3; Washington 1 of 5.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 5-6-0 (34 shots-33 saves). Washington, Holtby 5-4-2 (36-34).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:31.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Mark Shewchyk, Libor Suchanek.

