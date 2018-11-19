Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs Sums

Columbus 2 0 0—2 Toronto 0 2 2—4

First Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson 13 (Dubois), 14:39. 2, Columbus, Dubois 10 (Panarin, Atkinson), 19:10. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Toronto, Ennis 3 (Hainsey, Gauthier), 13:01. 4, Toronto, Tavares 13 (Kapanen, Marner), 17:20. Penalties_None.

Third Period_5, Toronto, Hyman 2 (Tavares, Rielly), 15:38. 6, Toronto, Hyman 3 (Marner, Hainsey), 18:59. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 14-11-14_39. Toronto 6-11-9_26.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 0; Toronto 0 of 0.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 7-7-0 (25 shots-22 saves). Toronto, Andersen 12-5-0 (39-37).

A_19,134 (18,819). T_2:31.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Greg Devorski.

