Blue Jackets-Penguins Sum

Columbus 1 1 0—2 Pittsburgh 3 1 0—4

First Period_1, Columbus, Harrington 1 (Foligno, Jenner), 5:14. 2, Pittsburgh, Pearson 3 (Malkin, Kessel), 5:59. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 9 (Crosby, Letang), 7:27. 4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 10 (Letang, Crosby), 16:31.

Second Period_5, Columbus, Atkinson 15 (Dubinsky), 13:04. 6, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 11 (Simon, Letang), 15:54.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 11-13-15_39. Pittsburgh 14-14-8_36.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 1; Pittsburgh 0 of 1.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 5-1-2 (36 shots-32 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 5-3-3 (39-37).

A_18,602 (18,387). T_2:37.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Kory Nagy.

