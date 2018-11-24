Blue Jackets-Penguins Sum

|Columbus
|1
|1
|0—2
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|0—4
First Period_1, Columbus, Harrington 1 (Foligno, Jenner), 5:14. 2, Pittsburgh, Pearson 3 (Malkin, Kessel), 5:59. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 9 (Crosby, Letang), 7:27. 4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 10 (Letang, Crosby), 16:31.
Second Period_5, Columbus, Atkinson 15 (Dubinsky), 13:04. 6, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 11 (Simon, Letang), 15:54.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 11-13-15_39. Pittsburgh 14-14-8_36.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 1; Pittsburgh 0 of 1.
Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 5-1-2 (36 shots-32 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 5-3-3 (39-37).
A_18,602 (18,387). T_2:37.
Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Kory Nagy.
