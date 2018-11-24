Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jackets-Penguins Sums

November 24, 2018 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Columbus 1 1 0—2
Pittsburgh 3 1 0—4

First Period_1, Columbus, Harrington 1 (Foligno, Jenner), 5:14. 2, Pittsburgh, Pearson 3 (Malkin, Kessel), 5:59. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 9 (Crosby, Letang), 7:27. 4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 10 (Letang, Crosby), 16:31. Penalties_None.

Second Period_5, Columbus, Atkinson 15 (Dubinsky), 13:04. 6, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 11 (Simon, Letang), 15:54. Penalties_None.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Foligno, CBJ, (slashing), 9:47; Rust, PIT, (tripping), 17:48.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 11-13-15_39. Pittsburgh 14-14-8_36.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 1; Pittsburgh 0 of 1.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 5-1-2 (36 shots-32 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 5-3-3 (39-37).

A_18,602 (18,387). T_2:37.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending