Blue Jackets-Stars Sum

Columbus 0 1 1—2 Dallas 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson 8 (Jones), 1:29 (pp). 2, Dallas, Radulov 6 (Benn, Heiskanen), 18:20.

Third Period_3, Columbus, Dubois 8 (Atkinson, Murray), 10:21.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 10-10-8_28. Dallas 9-8-10_27.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 3; Dallas 0 of 4.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 6-6-0 (27 shots-26 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 3-2-1 (28-26).

A_17,543 (18,532). T_2:34.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.