Blue Jackets-Stars Sums

November 12, 2018 11:46 pm
 
Columbus 0 1 1—2
Dallas 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Savard, CBJ, (interference), 3:47; Benn, DAL, Major (fighting), 7:13; Anderson, CBJ, Major (fighting), 7:13; Panarin, CBJ, (hooking), 11:46; Columbus bench, served by Duclair (too many men on the ice), 15:26.

Second Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson 8 (Jones), 1:29 (pp). 2, Dallas, Radulov 6 (Heiskanen, Benn), 18:20. Penalties_Benn, DAL, (slashing), 1:04; Seguin, DAL, (slashing), 4:52; Jones, CBJ, (high sticking), 5:54; Comeau, DAL, (cross checking), 5:54; Radulov, DAL, (hooking), 10:07.

Third Period_3, Columbus, Dubois 8 (Atkinson, Murray), 10:21. Penalties_Nash, CBJ, (cross checking), 13:16.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 10-10-8_28. Dallas 9-8-10_27.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 3; Dallas 0 of 4.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 6-6-0 (27 shots-26 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 3-2-1 (28-26).

A_17,543 (18,532). T_2:34.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Andrew Smith.

