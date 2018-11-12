Listen Live Sports

Blues goalie Luke Opilka retires at 21 after hip surgeries

November 12, 2018 12:12 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Blues goaltender Luke Opilka announced his retirement Monday after two surgeries in two years to address hip dysplasia.

The 21-year-old Opilka was drafted by the Blues in the fifth round (146th overall) in 2015. He previously played for the Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League, appearing in 75 games and posting a 40-24-6 record.

Opilka was diagnosed with hip dysplasia while playing for Kitchener. Over the past two seasons, Opilka has had major surgery on each hip.

“I want to thank the St. Louis Blues, my hometown team, for drafting me and giving me an opportunity to pursue my dream,” he said. “Unfortunately, my career ended sooner than I hoped, but I’m excited to continue my education and begin a new chapter in my life.”

