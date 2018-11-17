Listen Live Sports

Blues-Golden Knights Sums

November 17, 2018 12:38 am
 
St. Louis 1 3 0—4
Vegas 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Vegas, Carrier 3 (Bellemare, Theodore), 6:03. 2, St. Louis, O’Reilly 9 (Tarasenko, Schwartz), 6:41. Penalties_Sanford, STL, (tripping), 8:24; Smith, VGK, (tripping), 14:48; Perron, STL, (tripping), 16:57.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, O’Reilly 10 (Tarasenko, Schwartz), 7:02. 4, St. Louis, Schenn 4 (Edmundson, Bozak), 16:13. 5, St. Louis, Sundqvist 4 (Dunn), 17:12. Penalties_Edmundson, STL, (roughing), 3:27; Reaves, VGK, (slashing), 3:27; Bouwmeester, STL, (slashing), 7:33.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Carrier, VGK, (high sticking), 0:56; Eakin, VGK, (slashing), 5:29; Nosek, VGK, (hooking), 12:00.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 7-16-12_35. Vegas 10-13-10_33.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 4; Vegas 0 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 5-4-3 (33 shots-32 saves). Vegas, Fleury 8-8-1 (35-31).

A_18,488 (17,367). T_2:25.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Darren Gibbs.

