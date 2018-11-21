Blues-Predators Sum

|St. Louis
|1
|0
|0—1
|Nashville
|1
|1
|2—4
First Period_1, Nashville, Gaudreau 1 (Weber, Bitetto), 6:14. 2, St. Louis, Thomas 1 (Schenn), 12:39.
Second Period_3, Nashville, Forsberg 14, 13:22 (sh).
Third Period_4, Nashville, Watson 1, 7:53. 5, Nashville, Ellis 1, 14:48 (sh).
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-9-10_29. Nashville 7-14-13_34.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 4; Nashville 0 of 3.
Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 5-6-3 (33 shots-30 saves). Nashville, Rinne 9-2-1 (29-28).
A_17,558 (17,113). T_2:38.
Referees_Garrett Rank, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Trent Knorr.
