Blues-Sharks Sums

St. Louis 0 0 0—0 San Jose 0 3 1—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Couture, SJ, (tripping), 0:48; Perron, STL, (interference), 19:38.

Second Period_1, San Jose, E.Karlsson 1 (Kane, Couture), 3:34 (pp). 2, San Jose, Pavelski 12 (Meier, Couture), 6:31. 3, San Jose, Kane 7 (Suomela, E.Karlsson), 7:45. Penalties_Edmundson, STL, (slashing), 1:42.

Third Period_4, San Jose, Pavelski 13 (Couture, Meier), 11:59. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 9-10-11_30. San Jose 14-13-2_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 1; San Jose 1 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Johnson 2-4-0 (29 shots-25 saves). San Jose, Dell 2-2-2 (30-30).

A_17,417 (17,562). T_2:23.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Francis Charron, Ryan Galloway.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.