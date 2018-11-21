Listen Live Sports

Bogan’s late FTs push UT Martin past Western Illinois 92-90

November 21, 2018 6:59 pm
 
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Preston Parks scored all of his 21 points in the second half, Delfincko Bogan made two free throws with 0.8 seconds left and UT Martin edged Western Illinois 92-90 on Wednesday.

Bogan made a 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining, and Parks scored UT Martin’s next 12 points on a 3-point play, two 3s and three free throws to tie it at 90 with 15 seconds left. Bogan stole the ball from C.J. Duff before making his game-winning free throws.

Western Illinois had a 10-point lead, 82-72, with 4:11 to play.

Derek Hawthorne Jr. added 15 points for the Skyhawks (2-2), who had six players in double-figure scoring. Bogan finished with 13 points, eight assists and three steals.

Kobe Webster scored 21 points and Jeremiah Usiosefe had 19 for Western Illinois (2-3), which had five score in double digits.

