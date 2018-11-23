Bonamego out after Central Michigan finishes 1-11

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — John Bonamego is out as Central Michigan’s football coach after the Chippewas finished 1-11 this season.

The school announced Friday night that Bonamego will not return, hours after CMU lost its season finale to 51-13 to Toledo .

“Making a leadership change is a difficult decision, especially when you know that coach has given his all to CMU,” athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. “After conducting a 360-degree evaluation of the program, it was clear that a change is needed if we are going to compete for and win championships. We greatly appreciate all that John has done for his alma mater and wish him the best moving forward.”

Bonamego coached CMU for four seasons and went 22-29, with a 15-17 mark in the Mid-American Conference. The school says DHR international will assist with the search for a replacement.

Bonamego announced before his first season at CMU that he had cancer in his left tonsil. He was able to keep coaching and took the Chippewas to a bowl that year. Earlier this week, he said in a Twitter post that he’d been cancer free three years.

