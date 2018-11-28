Listen Live Sports

Boston U beats New Hampshire for 100th time in series, 82-53

November 28, 2018 10:15 pm
 
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Tyler Scanlon scored 15 points, Javante McCoy scored 14 and Jack Hemphill added 10 and Boston University thumped New Hampshire for the 100th time in an 82-53 win on Wednesday night.

McCoy made a pair of 3-pointers, Garret Pascoe hit two jump shots and Scanlon had a 3 and the Terriers led 13-0. Jordan Guest’s tip-in with 9½ minutes left before halftime made it 28-7. Boston University (4-4) went to intermission with a 42-25 advantage. The Terriers went on to outscore New Hampshire 40-28 in the second half.

Mark Carbone led the Wildcats (2-5) with 13 points and eight rebounds, Jordan Reed scored 12 and David Watkins, 10 with eight rebounds.

New Hampshire is 0-2 against the Patriot League this year, losing 68-44 at American on Nov. 16.

The Terriers are 100-39 all-time against UNH in a series that dates to 1908-09.

