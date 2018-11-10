Listen Live Sports

Bowling Green rallies to beat Central Michigan 24-13

November 10, 2018 6:05 pm
 
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jarret Doege threw for a touchdown, Andrew Clair ran for a score and Bowling Green cashed in on an on-side kick and a turnover to beat Central Michigan 24-13 on Saturday.

Trailing 13-0 at halftime, the Falcons scored on Andrew Clair’s 29-yard run, recovered the ensuing on-side kick and pulled ahead 14-13 six plays later when Doege hit Dorian Hendrix on a 2-yard pass.

Nate Needham’s 20-yard field goal added to the total before the Chippewas, pinned on their own 9 after stopping the Falcons on downs, fumbled in the end zone and the Falcons’ Kyle Junior recovered it for the score. The Falcons later unsuccessfully tried to fake a field goal before Marcus Milton’s interception with 2:39 to play iced the game.

Doege was 13 of 23 for 113 yards and Clair gained 82 yards on 12 carries for Bowling Green (2-8, 1-5 Mid-American Conference).

Austin Hergott, 11 of 21 for 94 yards, hit Jilian Hicks on a 30-yard TD pass and Jonathan Ward scored on an 8-yard run for the Chippewas (1-10, 0-7).

