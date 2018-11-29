Listen Live Sports

Boyd leads Idaho St past Montana-Western 74-66

November 29, 2018 10:58 pm
 
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Brandon Boyd hit two 3-pointers and scored 15 and Gary Chivichyan added 10 points to help Idaho State rally for a 74-66 victory over NAIA-member Montana-Western on Thursday night.

Chier Maker finished with nine points and nine rebounds for the Bengals (3-3), while Kelvin Jones scored nine with seven boards.

Freshman Cedric Boone was a one-man show for the Bulldogs, who were playing their season opener. Boone knocked down 6 of 10 from 3-point range and scored 27 with four assists. Boone had 19 points in the first half to guide Montana-Western to a 33-31 lead at intermission.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Derrek Durocher — his only points in the game — gave the Bulldogs a 48-41 advantage with 14:16 left to play. The Bengals answered with Maker’s 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run for a 52-48 lead. Boyd’s 3-pointer with 4:03 remaining pushed the Bengals’ lead to double digits and they held on from there.

Idaho State outrebounded the Bulldogs 43-34 and had a 36-12 edge in points in the paint.

