Boyd scores 23, ETSU pulls away for 77-63 win over SHSU

November 20, 2018 9:55 pm
 
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tray Boyd scored 23 points and Mladen Armus added 17 with nine rebounds as East Tennessee State pulled away from Sam Houston State in the second half to take a 77-63 victory in the Cayman Islands Classic Mainland Tuesday night.

Jeromy Rodriguez grabbed 12 rebounds while adding 11 points for East Tennessee State (4-2) which has won three straight and four of its last five games.

The game was a tale of two halves as Sam Houston State (3-4) was up 42-29 at the break. The Buccaneers took control in the second half, opening the period on a 15-4 run, and taking the lead for good after Boyd drilled two straight from long range to go up 52-49 with 10:42 remaining. They pushed their advantage to 77-60 in the closing seconds. ETSU outscored the Bearkats 48-21 in the second period.

Kai Mitchell had 16 points with eight rebounds for SHSU (3-4).

