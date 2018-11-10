Listen Live Sports

Boyle, McCoy lead Indiana State to 28-23 win over Ill. State

November 10, 2018
 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Ryan Boyle and Titus McCoy accounted for Indiana State’s scoring as the Sycamores won their fourth straight game, beating Illinois State 28-17 on Saturday.

Indiana State (6-4, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference), which upset South Dakota State 51-48 in triple overtime last week, took control in the second quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points to take a 21-10 lead into the break. The Redbirds closed to 21-17 after Brady Davis passed to Spencer Schnell from the 2 midway in the third. Boyle answered by throwing a 25-yard scoring strike to Dakota Caton early in the fourth.

Davis hit Schnell from 15 yards out with 27 seconds remaining to close to 28-23, but the Sycamores recovered the ensuing onside kick to secure the win.

McCoy rushed for 132 yards and two scores and Boyle threw for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Davis threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns while Schnell racked up 155 yards and two scores for Illinois State (5-5, 2-5).

