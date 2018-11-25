Dolphins QB Tannehill back under center in trip to Indy

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to make his first start in six games because of an injured throwing shoulder when Miami visits the Indianapolis Colts.

Tannehill will be without tight end A.J. Derby, who will miss his sixth game since Sept. 23 with foot and knee injuries. Nick O’Leary is starting in his place.

Colts center Ryan Kelly is out with a sprained ligament in his left knee.

Arizona’s Budda Baker, who is fourth among defensive backs with 73 tackles, is inactive for the Cardinals’ game against the Chargers in Los Angeles. It is the second straight game the second-year defensive back has missed due to a knee injury.

Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall missed his third consecutive game with a knee injury while Pittsburgh’s Chukwuma Okorafor started in place of right tackle Marcus Gilbert, who missed his fifth straight game with a knee injury.

In the early games, Tom Brady started at quarterback for the New England Patriots after he had been listed as questionable for their game against the Jets with an illness and a sore knee. He also had his favorite target back as tight end Rob Gronkowski was active after he missed the Patriots’ last two games with ankle and back injuries.

The Jets got wide receiver Robby Anderson back after he missed New York’s last game two weeks ago with an ankle injury. Left guard James Carpenter was out with a shoulder injury and starting safety Marcus Maye was also sidelined with shoulder and thumb injuries.

Two of the league’s top wide receivers were inactive with Bengals star A.J. Green out for the third straight game with a toe injury and the Panthers’ Devin Funchess out with a back injury.

The Panthers did catch a break with veteran wide receiver Torrey Smith returning from a four-week absence due to a knee injury, while the Seahawks had top wide receiver active after Doug Baldwin had been called a game-time decision by coach Pete Carroll because of a groin injury.

Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus was inactive due to a back injury, missing his first trip back to Buffalo since the Bills traded him to Jacksonville last season.

Bills tight end Charles Clay missed his second game due to a hamstring injury, while rookie Wyatt Teller started his second consecutive game at left guard in place of Vladimir Ducasse.

Lamar Jackson started again for Baltimore in place of injured quarterback Joe Flacco, and running back Alex Collins was inactive for the Ravens’ game against Oakland with a foot injury.

Here are the inactives for Sunday’s games:

PITTSBURGH-DENVER

Steelers: RT Marcus Gilbert (knee), DE Stephon Tuitt (elbow), QB Mason Rudolph, WR Justin Hunter, S Marcus Allen, LB Matthew Thomas, OT Zach Banner

Broncos: ILB Brandon Marshall (knee), S Dymonte Thomas (ankle), S Shamarko Thomas, ILB Alexander Johnson, DE DeMarcus Walker, G Sam Jones, G Nico Falah

MIAMI-INDIANAPOLIS

Dolphins: QB David Fales, WR Jakeem Grant, G Isaac Asiata, C Wesley Johnson, OT Zach Sterup, DE Jonathan Woodard, TE A.J. Derby

Colts: TE Mo Alie-Cox, OL Denzelle Good, TE Ryan Hewitt, C Ryan Kelly, DT Hassan Ridgeway, TE Erik Swoope, RB Jonathan Williams

ARIZONA-LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Cardinals: QB Charles Kanoff, WR Chad Williams, LB Deone Bucannon, S Rudy Ford, S Budda Baker, OL D.J. Humphries, OL Colby Gossett

Chargers: CB Trevor Williams, CB Jeff Richards, DE Chris Landrum, C Cole Toner, OT Trent Scott, G Forrest Lamp, NT Brandon Mebane

NEW ENGLAND-NEW YORK JETS

Patriots: TE Dwayne Allen, S Nate Ebner, DL Keionta Davis, OL Matt Tobin, DB Duke Dawson, DE Derek Rivers, OL James Ferentz

Jets: QB Sam Darnold, LG James Carpenter, WR Deontay Burnett, S Marcus Maye, WR Rishard Matthews, CB Derrick Jones, OLB Jeremiah Attaochu

NEW YORK GIANTS-PHILADELPHIA

Giants: DE Kerry Wynn, QB Kyle Lauletta, DB Tony Lippett, S Kamrin Moore, C Evan Brown, WR Jawill Davis, DT John Jenkins

Eagles: LB Jordan Hicks, CB Sidney Jones, CB Avonte Maddox, CB Jalen Mills, G Matt Pryor, RB Darren Sproles, QB Nate Sudfeld

OAKLAND-BALTIMORE

Raiders: DE Fadol Brown, WR Martavis Bryant, CB Leon Hall, G/T Denver Kirkland, LB Emmanuel Lamur, T Justin Murray, OL Ian Silberman

Ravens: QB Joe Flacco, RB Alex Collins, WR Jordan Lasley, LB Tim Williams, CB Tavon Young, G/T James Hurst, DT Zach Seiler

CLEVELAND-CINCINNATI

Browns: QB Drew Stanton, WR Da’Mari Scottj, DB Juston Burris, OL Desmond Harrison, TE Pharaoh Brown, DL Chad Thomas, DL Carl Davis

Bengals: WR A.J. Green, LT Cordy Glenn, WR Josh Malone, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, LB Nick Vigil, DL Christian Ringo, DL Kasim Edebali

SEATTLE-CAROLINA

Seahawks: RB C.J. Prosise, C Joey Hunt, G Jordan Simmons, DE Branden Jackson, DT Poona Ford, LB K.J. Wright, CB Kalan Reed

Panthers: WR Devin Funchess, RB Kenjon Barner, G Amini Silatolu, G Brendan Mahon, DE Efe Obada, RB Travaris Cadet, LB Andre Smith

JACKSONVILLE-BUFFALO

Jaguars: DT Marcell Dareus, WR DJ Clark Jr., CB Quenton Meeks, DE Lerentee McCray, OL Josh Walker, OL Corey Robinson, OL RB Dave Williams

Bills: QB Derek Anderson, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, CB Ryan Lewis, TE Charles Clay, OL Vladimir Ducasse, OL Ike Boettger, OL Conor McDermott

SAN FRANCISCO-TAMPA BAY

49ers: LB Reuben Foster, WR Pierre Garcon, G Joshua Garnett, WR Marquise Goodwin, RB Alfred Morris, T Shon Coleman, D.J. Jones

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, LB Lavonte David, S Justin Evans, CB M.J. Stewart, RB Ronald Jones II, S Godwin Igwebuike, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

