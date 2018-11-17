Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bragalone leads Lehigh to rout of Lafayette with 3 TDs

November 17, 2018 4:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Dominick Bragalone ran for 95 yards on 32 carries and scored three touchdowns and Lehigh beat Lafayette 34-3 on Saturday.

Lafayette appeared off to a good start when J.J. Younger returned the opening kickoff 36 yards to midfield. But momentum turned on the first play from scrimmage when Julian Lynn sacked Sean O’Malley for a 7-yard loss, forced the fumble and Davis Maxie returned it 43 yards for the score.

Later, after a field goal and a 10-0 lead, Bragalone crashed in from a yard out with 6:42 still left in the first quarter. He scored from 3 yards out early in the third quarter and from 2 yards with 11:54 left to play to end the scoring.

O’Malley finished with 162 yards passing and an interception.

Advertisement

Bragalone finished his career at Lehigh with a program-record 53 touchdowns and became the program’s all-time leading scorer. Andy Coen tied Bill Leckonby for the most career coaching wins in program history.

Both teams finished 3-8 overall and 2-4 in the Patriot League.

Saturday’s contest marked the 154th game of college football’s most-played rivalry.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized