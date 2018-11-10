Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Brantley blocks shot at buzzer, Charleston tops WCU 77-74

November 10, 2018 2:15 pm
 
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Grant Riller scored 28 points, Jarrell Brantley had 14 points, nine rebounds and a blocked shot on the final play, and Charleston beat Western Carolina 77-74 on Saturday in the Catamounts’ home opener.

After a timeout with 10 seconds left, WCU inbounded it, swung it around the 3-point arc and Matt Halvorsen’s 3-point attempt from the wing was blocked.

Charleston (2-0) was down by nine points with 10 minutes to go.

Brevin Galloway made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Charleston. Brantley blocked three shots and Riller has scored 20-plus in back-to-back games.

Charleston led 32-28 at halftime with Riller, Galloway and Brantley combining for 29 points.

Junior Carlos Dotson had 21 points and eight rebounds for Western Carolina (0-2), which is looking for its first win under first-year coach Mark Prosser. Halvorsen scored 15 points with three 3-pointers.

