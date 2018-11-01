Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Braves acquire veteran catcher Raffy Lopez from Padres

November 1, 2018 12:44 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired catcher Raffy Lopez from the San Diego Padres in exchange for cash considerations.

The 31-year-old Lopez hit .176 and hit three home runs in 37 games with the Padres in 2018. He also spent time with Triple-A El Paso.

Lopez provides depth at catcher with Kurt Suzuki, who has split time with Tyler Flowers the past two seasons, headed toward free agency. Flowers signed a contract extension in August.

Lopez has hit .184 over parts of four seasons with the Cubs, Cincinnati, Toronto and San Diego.

The move made Wednesday night and announced by the Braves on Thursday, leaves 36 players on Atlanta’s 40-man roster.

___

