Braxton leads St. Francis (Pa.) over Niagara 79-75

November 30, 2018 9:41 pm
 
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Keith Braxton had 25 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and scored the go-ahead basket in the final minute to help St. Francis (Pa.) beat Niagara 79-75 on Friday night.

With the game tied at 75, Braxton drove down the left side of the lane and finished a short jumper off the glass to give the Red Flash (3-4) the lead with 26 seconds to go. James Towns missed a layup at the other end, Braxton grabbed the rebound and got fouled, making both foul shots to secure the win with eight seconds left.

St. Francis had a 17-point lead in the first half, but the Purple Eagles (2-4) erased the deficit and took the lead at 50-48 on Keleaf Tate’s 3-pointer with 14:17 left. St. Francis immediately retook the lead and Niagara never led again, but tied it with 59 seconds left on Towns’ 3-pointer.

Luidgy Laporal added 11 points for St. Francis, which improved to 3-0 at home.

Dominic Robb had 22 points, Towns scored 16 and Tate added 15 for Niagara.

